Kenyan MP ordered to leave parliament for bringing her baby

A Kenyan MP being ordered to leave parliament for bringing her baby resulted in female MPs walking out with her in solidarity.

Zuleika Hassan brought her five-month-old baby to work because of a domestic emergency. She said the Kenyan parliament didn’t have a nursery or daycare.

BBC reported that according to the rules of parliament, “strangers” are not allowed inside the chamber. This includes children.

Speaker Christopher Omulele ordered Hassan out of the room and said she could return without the baby.

But the move triggered a scuffle, as some MPs began shouting and pushing each other.

Hassan called on parliament to create a more “family-friendly atmosphere” if it wanted more women to become MPs. “I have tried really hard not to come with the baby, but today I had an emergency; what was I supposed to do? If parliament had a nursery or a creche, I would be able to put my baby there,” she said.

A similar situation occurred in the Balochistan Assembly in April when MPA Mahjabeen Sheran was asked to leave for bringing her child with her. The issue rose to prominence and led to Chief Minister Jam Kamal approving the construction of a daycare at the assembly. Parliament House in Islamabad already has one.

