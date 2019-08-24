Indian PM Narendra Modi presented the UAE’s highest civilian award

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to “boost bilateral ties between the two nations”.

A commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birthday was also released in the presence of government officials and Indian businesspersons.

Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago. More than an individual, this award is for India’s cultural ethos and is dedicated to 130 crore Indians. I thank the UAE Government for this honour. pic.twitter.com/PWqIEnU1La — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

On his first visit to the UAE after winning the elections, Modi met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

In April, the UAE announced it would be conferring the award on the Indian prime minister. “We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost,” the crown prince had tweeted.

The award has earlier been bestowed on several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

