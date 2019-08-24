Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Indian PM Narendra Modi presented the UAE’s highest civilian award

37 mins ago
 

Photo: Twitter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian award, on Saturday as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to “boost bilateral ties between the two nations”.

A commemorative stamp of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birthday was also released in the presence of government officials and Indian businesspersons.

On his first visit to the UAE after winning the elections, Modi met Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away 

In April, the UAE announced it would be conferring the award on the Indian prime minister. “We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost,” the crown prince had tweeted.

The award has earlier been bestowed on several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth II and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

TOPICS:
India Narendra Modi uae
 
