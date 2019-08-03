Saturday, August 3, 2019  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Indian Muslim men beaten for not chanting Ram slogan

1 hour ago
 

Muslim women from Indian state of Gujarat shout anti-government slogans during a protest in New Delhi on December 28, 2010 against the discrimination, exclusion and persecution of Muslims. PHOTO: AFP

Indian police arrested on Saturday four men for thrashing three Muslim men and forcing them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

According to India Today, police have also arrested two teenagers in connection with an assault on Muslim men in India’s Gujrat state.

Police said that Muslim men were stopped on a road in Godhra and told to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The accused assaulted them when they refused to chant slogans, police added.

“We have registered a case,” a senior police official said, adding that the case appears to be a scuffle between two groups of youngsters.

Related: Muslim man assaulted for consuming beef soup in India

Dozens of people have been killed by Hindu groups over the past five years over allegations that they had slaughtered cows or eaten beef.

Experts said the landslide election win in 2014 by Modi’s conservative Bharatiya Janata Party had emboldened Hindu hardliners.

The BJP won an even bigger majority in May leading to fears of more communal violence.

Critics have accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection.

Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
India's Modi in the wild
Osama bin Laden's son and heir Hamza is dead: reports
Saudi crown prince invites PM Khan to visit the kingdom
Indian coffee king's body found by river
