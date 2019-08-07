Wednesday, August 7, 2019  | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

India didn’t inform US before revoking Kashmir’s special status: US

2 hours ago
 

Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock on a deserted street in Jammu, Kashmir. AFP

The US refuted on Wednesday media reports that India informed it before taking a decision to repeal articles 370 and 35A, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

“Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status,” said the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in a tweet.

The Print, an India website, had reported on August 5 that India’s Minister for External Affairs had briefed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Modi government’s intention to repeal article 370 and 35A.

The article quoted anonymous sources as saying that Ajit Doval, India’s national security advisor, had informed his US counterpart John Bolton about India’s plans to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
