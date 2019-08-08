India arrests 300 people in Kashmir for staging a rally

Over 300 people were arrested in India-held Kashmir after they staged a rally against the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported Thursday.

According to officials, they were arrested after a fight broke for between the police and protesters. The people were accused of violating Section 144 which prohibits people from holding rallies, officials added.

Nasir Hussain Munshi, a Congress leader in Kargil, said that the India government is violating their fundamental rights.

“They are violating our right to expression. Today we took out a peaceful rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370, but were stopped from taking out the rally,” he said.

On August 5, Prime Minister Modi’s government had revoked Article 370 and took away India-held Kashmir’s special status.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.