Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

India arrests 300 people in Kashmir for staging a rally

46 mins ago
 

Labourers from across India working in Kashmir wait outside Jammu Railway Station as they leave to go back to their home states due to the heightened security situation in Jammu on August 7, 2019, days after Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its seven-decade-long autonomous status. Photo: AFP

Over 300 people were arrested in India-held Kashmir after they staged a rally against the Indian government’s move to revoke Article 370 of  its Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, India Today reported Thursday.

According to officials, they were arrested after a fight broke for between the police and protesters. The people were accused of violating Section 144 which prohibits people from holding rallies, officials added.

Nasir Hussain Munshi, a Congress leader in Kargil, said that the India government is violating their fundamental rights.

“They are violating our right to expression. Today we took out a peaceful rally to protest against the revoking of Article 370, but were stopped from taking out the rally,” he said.

On August 5, Prime Minister Modi’s government had revoked Article 370 and took away India-held Kashmir’s special status.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Kashmir, Pakistan, India, Protesters
 
MOST READ
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistan says India can't unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Pakistan says India can’t unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.