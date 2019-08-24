Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Global

Former Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley passes away

6 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

Former Indian finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 66 years old.

According to the Times of India, Jaitley had been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for several weeks.

Jaitley held the finance and defence portfolios in the Narendra Modi-led government’s first term. He was diabetic and had bariatric weight-loss surgery in 2014, received a kidney transplant in 2018 and travelled to the United States in January for unspecified medical care.

