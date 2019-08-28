Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
British PM confirms parliament suspension until Oct 14

30 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that the UK parliament has been suspended until October 14.

The government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after MPs return to work in September – and only a few weeks before the Brexit deadline, reported BBC. 

Johnson said a Queen’s Speech would take place after the suspension, on October 14, to outline his “very exciting agenda”. But that means MPs are unlikely to have time to pass laws to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was a “constitutional outrage”. The speaker, who does not traditionally comment on political announcements, added: “However it is dressed up, it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of [suspending Parliament] now would be to stop [MPs] debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country.”

Senior Tory backbencher Dominic Grieve called the move “an outrageous act” and warned it could lead to a vote of no confidence in Johnson, adding: “This government will come down.”

The PM, though, said suggestions the suspension was motivated by a desire to force through a no-deal were “completely untrue”. He said he did not want to wait until after Brexit “before getting on with our plans to take this country forward”, and insisted there would still be “ample time” for MPs to debate the UK’s departure.

“We need new legislation. We’ve got to be bringing forward new and important bills and that’s why we are going to have a Queen’s Speech,” he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
BREXIT UK
 
