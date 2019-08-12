Monday, August 12, 2019  | 10 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

65-year-old retired Pakistan Air Force officer stopped Norway mosque shooter

2 hours ago
 

 

A 65-year-old retired Pakistan Air Force officer named Muhammad Rafiq is being hailed as a hero after he stopped overpowered a gunman hoping to attack a mosque in Norway.

A gunman opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Centre, on the outskirts of the capital Oslo, on Saturday. Rafiq managed to overpower him before he could kill anyone at the mosque and suffered minor injuries.

“He put his finger in my eye,” Rafiq told the media.

The police have charged the suspect with the murder of his 17-year-old stepsister who was found dead at a separate location.

The suspect has not yet been named, but police have described him as a white Norwegian citizen of “around 20 years old”, according to BBC. He was said to be “from the area” where the mosque attack took place, in the town of Baerum.

Related: Norway mosque shooting an ‘attempted act of terror’

Rune Skjold, the acting chief of the police operation, said the suspect had been known to police before the incident but could not be described as someone with a “criminal background”. He said the man appeared to hold “far-right” and “anti-immigrant” views and had expressed sympathy for Vidkun Quisling, the leader of Norway’s collaborationist government during the Nazi occupation.

“I suddenly heard shooting from outside. He started to fire towards the two other men,” Rafiq told Reuters. He said he grabbed the attacker, held him down and wrestled the weapons from him.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
mosque norway
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
muhammad rafiq, muslim, mosque, norway, mosque shooting, Al-Noor Islamic Centre, norway mosque shooting, paf, pakistan air force
 
MOST READ
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Hajj sermon 2019: Treat all people with kindness
Hajj sermon 2019: Treat all people with kindness
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistani celebrities speak out against human rights violations in Kashmir
Pakistan says India can't unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Pakistan says India can’t unilaterally change disputed status of Kashmir
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
Indian rupee value drops amid Kashmir unrest
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.