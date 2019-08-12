65-year-old retired Pakistan Air Force officer stopped Norway mosque shooter

A 65-year-old retired Pakistan Air Force officer named Muhammad Rafiq is being hailed as a hero after he stopped overpowered a gunman hoping to attack a mosque in Norway.

A gunman opened fire on the Al-Noor Islamic Centre, on the outskirts of the capital Oslo, on Saturday. Rafiq managed to overpower him before he could kill anyone at the mosque and suffered minor injuries.

This is Muhammad Rafiq. Know his name. Yesterday, when a white supremacist terrorist tried to carry out Christchurch-style massacre in a Norway Mosque, this 75 year old jumped on him, held him in a chokehold & sat on him till police arrived. You don’t mess with desi uncles! pic.twitter.com/LauKW6UWAk — Kashif N Chaudhry (@KashifMD) August 11, 2019

“He put his finger in my eye,” Rafiq told the media.

The police have charged the suspect with the murder of his 17-year-old stepsister who was found dead at a separate location.

The suspect has not yet been named, but police have described him as a white Norwegian citizen of “around 20 years old”, according to BBC. He was said to be “from the area” where the mosque attack took place, in the town of Baerum.

Rune Skjold, the acting chief of the police operation, said the suspect had been known to police before the incident but could not be described as someone with a “criminal background”. He said the man appeared to hold “far-right” and “anti-immigrant” views and had expressed sympathy for Vidkun Quisling, the leader of Norway’s collaborationist government during the Nazi occupation.

“I suddenly heard shooting from outside. He started to fire towards the two other men,” Rafiq told Reuters. He said he grabbed the attacker, held him down and wrestled the weapons from him.

