Zara intends to switch to sustainable fabric by 2025

The fashion industry has been working towards becoming more environmentally friendly this year and Zara just became the latest brand to pledge its efforts towards a greener earth.

France banned the burning of luxury goods and Prada plans to use only recycled nylon by 2021. Zara has now announced its plan to make its clothing more durable in hopes that by 2025 only sustainable fabrics will be used to make its products.

On July 17, Zara announced its plans to make its products more environmentally friendly, according to Teen Vogue. The company says by 2023, it won’t be using fibers from endangered forests for fabric. It will also end its use of single use plastics and by 2020 it plans to participate in the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals.

Zara will begin work from this year, according to Business of Fashion. It will use less water and energy at stores and also make sure that 20% of its clothing is part of its sustainable collection called Join life. By 2020 stores will have containers for customers to be able to donate unwanted clothes.

By 2025, Zara intends to use 100% cotton and recycled polyester in its clothes. This isn’t the first time a clothing brand has delved into sustainable fashion. H&M and Uniqlo already have their environmentally friendly initiatives.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.