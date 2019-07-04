Thursday, July 4, 2019  | 1 Zulkaedah, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Global

Teenager stabs older brother for not letting him play PUBG

12 mins ago
 

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A 15-year-old stabbed his brother after being scolded for playing too much PUBG in India.

According to the police, the minor boy was enraged by his 19-year-old brother’s interference and banged his against a wall and stabbed him repeatedly with scissors.

A murder case has been registered against the younger brother under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Related: Indonesian clerics say playing PUBG is haram

PUBG is an online multiplayer battle game developed by a South Korean Firm. Several concerns have been raised across the world regarding the addictive nature of the game, which people believe has a tendency to push children towards violent behaviour. Parents and educators say the game incites violence and distracts students from their studies.

Earlier, Indonesia’s powerful Ulema Council clerics imposed a fatwa that playing PUBG and other similar games are haram (forbidden) because they can trigger violence and change people’s behaviour. The also said that it insults Islam.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
India PUBG
 
Dubai ruler's wife flees 'for her life' to London
Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump next month: report
Saudi Arabia’s new airport is ready to receive visitors
Users report issues with Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
Giant Beijing airport to open on China's 70th birthday
