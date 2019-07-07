Sunday, July 7, 2019  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Global

Rapist arrested in 20-year-old case moments before boarding Pakistan-bound plane

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

A rapist was arrested in the UK moments before the plane he was on was due to take off for Pakistan.

According to the Independent, Mohammed Ibrar Aslam, 47, was wanted for the 2001 rape of a woman he had snatched off the street. He was at large for nearly two decades, a court was told.

The West Yorkshire Police’s Cold Case Review Team had begun investigating his case again after advances in forensic science were made.

Aslam was 29 at the time of the rape and was identified as a potential suspect for a DNA test. Information about him had been circulated via the police and e-border systems.

He was stopped on January 8 after officers found him on board an Emirates flight at the Birmingham Airport set to take off for Pakistan via Dubai.

Aslam initially denied being responsible but plead guilty in February after his DNA samples matched samples taken from the victim 18 years earlier. He was jailed on Thursday for 11 years and three months.

