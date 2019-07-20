Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Global

Pakistani woman challenges acquittal of Samjhauta Express blast suspects

5 hours ago
 

File photo: Swami Aseemanand

A Pakistani woman filed an appeal on Friday before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the acquittal of Swami Aseemanand and other accused in the Samjhauta Express blast case.

Rahila Wakil, the daughter of one of the 68 people killed in the 2007 blasts, filed the appeal through her counsel Momin Malik.

Earlier in March, a special court in Panchkula had acquitted Naba Kumar Sarkar, alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary in the case.

The explosion, which took place on February 18, 2007, killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis. The train was on its way to Lahore from New Delhi. In the charge sheet of India’s National Investigation Agency, it has been mentioned that the blast had targeted Pakistani Muslims.

Related: Samjhauta Express bombing case: RSS activist Swami Aseemanand, three others acquitted

According to The Hindu, Aseemanand had confessed to his involvement in bombings at various worship places across the country, such as Ajmer Sharif and Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid, and in Malegaon for taking revenge against the “terror acts of Muslims.”

However, he later told a court investigating the case that the Indian investigation agency “tortured” and “put pressure on him to give wrong statements.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Foreign Office condemned the Indian court’s decision to acquit the four suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Samjhauta Express Swami Aseemanand
 
