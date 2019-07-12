Muslim man assaulted for consuming beef soup in India

A 24-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a gang of villagers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu after he posted a photo of himself having beef soup.

According to The Hindu, the man, identified as Mohammad Faizan, was hospitalised after the assault. Police have arrested four people in connection with the attack.

Police said that Faizan was beaten with a wooden log and an iron rod.

Dozens of people have been killed by Hindu groups over the past five years over allegations that they had slaughtered cows or eaten beef.

Experts said the landslide election win in 2014 by Modi’s conservative Bharatiya Janata Party had emboldened Hindu hardliners.

The BJP won an even bigger majority in May leading to fears of more communal violence.

Critics have accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection.

