Friday, July 12, 2019  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Muslim man assaulted for consuming beef soup in India

1 hour ago
 

File photo: AFP

A 24-year-old Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by a gang of villagers in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu after he posted a photo of himself having beef soup.

According to The Hindu, the man, identified as Mohammad Faizan, was hospitalised after the assault. Police have arrested four people in connection with the attack.

Police said that Faizan was beaten with a wooden log and an iron rod.

Dozens of people have been killed by Hindu groups over the past five years over allegations that they had slaughtered cows or eaten beef.

Experts said the landslide election win in 2014 by Modi’s conservative Bharatiya Janata Party had emboldened Hindu hardliners.

The BJP won an even bigger majority in May leading to fears of more communal violence.

Critics have accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
cow India
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
India, BJP, Cow, Beef Soup
 
MOST READ
Rapist arrested in 20-year-old case moments before boarding Pakistan-bound plane
Rapist arrested in 20-year-old case moments before boarding Pakistan-bound plane
No headscarf if Malala wants to teach, says Canadian minister
No headscarf if Malala wants to teach, says Canadian minister
Man wears 15 clothing layers to avoid extra airport charges
Man wears 15 clothing layers to avoid extra airport charges
Trump, Imran Khan to meet July 22, confirms White House
Trump, Imran Khan to meet July 22, confirms White House
Indian man gets 10 years in jail for slaughtering calf
Indian man gets 10 years in jail for slaughtering calf
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.