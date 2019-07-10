Man wears 15 clothing layers to avoid extra airport charges

Most of us are all too familiar with that sinking feeling when your suitcase tips the scales at the airport.

While the flights are already expensive enough it’s a horror when you’re asked to pay excess baggage fees. So when one Scottish man found out his suitcase weighed too much, he decided he was not going to take it lying down.

John Irvine was flying back from Nice in France to Edinburgh when he was not allowed to check in due to 8kg of excess baggage.

Unwilling to waste his cash on EasyJet extra charges, he had a simple solution. He just put on 8kg worth of clothes even though the weather was around 30 degrees Centigrade outside.

Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked every one a them on to make the weight🤣🤣🤣😂😂cunt wis sweatin pic.twitter.com/7h7FBgrt03 — Josh Irvine (@joshirvine7) July 6, 2019

His son Josh found it hilarious and caught the whole thing on camera, posting it on Snapchat. His dad managed to put on an impressive 15 extra layers so he didn’t have to pay the fee.

Speaking to the Mirror, Josh said: “They told him to take off some tops, and he kept taking them off because they were wondering what he was hiding.”

When the security staff were satisfied that this was no criminal act, more an act of principle, they let his dad go, watching him walk off with a pile of shirts on.

