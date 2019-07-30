Malala, Imran Khan among 2019’s most admired people

Cricketer turned politician Prime Minister Imran Khan and the world’s youngest Nobel Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai have made it to the list of World’s Most Admired People of 2019.

According to an annual study compiled by YouGov, the prime minister is on the top 20 list of most admired men. He is at 17th position on the list but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at sixth position while US President Donald Trump is 14th. Malala made it to seven number by beating Bollywood’s Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the list of 20 most admired women.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is at number 19.

However, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Michelle Obama took the top spots on the coveted list.

YouGov interviews participants country-wise as to whom they regard as their most admired men and women worldwide. The poll covered over 42,000 people across 41 countries.

