Friday, July 19, 2019  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Global

Malala, Imran Khan among 2019’s most admired people

4 mins ago
 

Cricketer turned politician Prime Minister Imran Khan and the world’s youngest Nobel Prize recipient Malala Yousufzai have made it to the list of World’s Most Admired People of 2019.

According to an annual study compiled by YouGov, the prime minister is on the top 20 list of most admired men. He is at 17th position on the list but Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at sixth position while US President Donald Trump is 14th. Malala made it to seven number by beating Bollywood’s Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in the list of 20 most admired women.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is at number 19.

However, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Michelle Obama took the top spots on the coveted list.

YouGov interviews participants country-wise as to whom they regard as their most admired men and women worldwide. The poll covered over 42,000 people across 41 countries.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Imran Khan malala yousufzai
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, world most admired people, Imran Khan, Malala Yousufzai, Bill Gates, Microsoft, Michelle Obama, narendra modi, imran khan, donald trump,
 
MOST READ
Trump lauds arrest of JuD's Hafiz Saeed
Trump lauds arrest of JuD’s Hafiz Saeed
The incredible separation of conjoined Pakistani twins in London
The incredible separation of conjoined Pakistani twins in London
Muslim man assaulted for consuming beef soup in India
Muslim man assaulted for consuming beef soup in India
‘Kidnapped’ Indian man found waiting for his girlfriend in park
‘Kidnapped’ Indian man found waiting for his girlfriend in park
El Chapo expected to get life sentence from US judge
El Chapo expected to get life sentence from US judge
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.