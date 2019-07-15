‘Kidnapped’ Indian man found waiting for his girlfriend in park

A 30-year-old Indian man, who was reported “kidnapped” by his family a few days ago, was found waiting for his girlfriend in a park, police said Monday.

According to Noida police, the force was carrying out a search operation to find the man identified as Ravi when its officers spotted him in a park, NDTV reported.

He told police that he was married but also had an extramarital affair, a police officer said, adding that Ravi had fled to Rajasthan with his girlfriend.

He decided to return Noida after his girlfriend received calls from her family, the official said.

Ravi has been handed over to his family.

