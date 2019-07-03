Dubai ruler’s wife flees ‘for her life’ to London

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein is said to be hiding in London and is in fear for her life after fleeing her husband, the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed recently posted a furious poem on Instagram accusing an unknown woman of “treachery and betrayal”, BBC reported.

The princess married the billionaire in 2004 and became his sixth and “junior wife”. Sheikh Mohammed is believed to have 23 children by different wives.

Princess Haya fled to Germany to seek asylum with her two children and is said to be living in a $107 million townhouse in Kensington Palace Gardens in central London.

She is also said to be preparing for a legal battle in the High Court.

Sources close to her said that the princess recently got to know about some disturbing facts behind the mysterious return of the ruler’s daughter Sheikha Latifa to Dubai. Latifa had fled the UAE by sea with the help of a Frenchman but was stopped by armed men off the coast of India and returned to Dubai. Princess Haya, together with the former Irish president Mary Robinson defended Dubai’s reputation over the incident.

The authorities in Dubai had said that Latifa had been “vulnerable to exploitation” and was “now safe in Dubai”. However, human rights activists said she was abducted.

Since then, Princess Haya allegedly came under increasing hostility and discovered new facts about the case. She was also pressured by members of her husband’s extended family, until she came to a point of not feeling safe there.

A source close to her said that she feared she may be abducted too and “rendered” back to Dubai. The UAE embassy in London has declined to comment.

Princess Haya was educated at Bryanston School in Dorset, then Oxford University, and it is likely that she wants to stay in the UK. If her husband demands her return, then this could be a possible diplomatic headache for Britain, which has close ties to the UAE.

The case is also awkward for Jordan as the princess is the half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah. Jordan gets remittances from nearly a quarter of a million people from Dubai, and cannot afford a rift with Dubai.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.