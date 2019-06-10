Urdu language classes introduced in France

Students in France now have the opportunity to learn Urdu language, Radio Pakistan reported.

French students of Pakistani origin and other nationalities can take these classes.

The Embassy of Pakistan in France introduced the initiative on Sunday in Paris, in collaboration with French non-governmental organization Together for Human Development.

It was a long-standing demand of the Pakistani community in France, which was met by the joint efforts of the embassy and NGO.

