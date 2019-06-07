Two Pakistanis feared dead in Dubai bus crash

Two Pakistanis are feared dead in a bus crash that killed 17 on Mohammad Bin Zayed road in Dubai on Thursday.

A total of 12 Indians were killed, Gulf News reported.

One Omani and one Irish national are also among those feared dead, according to the social workers who were helping the families at Rashid Hospital. However the details of the deceased have not been verified yet.

The tourist bus from Oman had 31 passengers of different nationalities, the Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed on Friday.

It crashed in to a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station at 5:40pm on Thursday.

“We are sorry to inform that as per local authorities and relatives it is so far confirmed that eight Indians have passed away in Dubai bus accident. Consulate is in touch with relatives of some of the deceased & awaits further details for others to inform their families,” the Consulate General of India Dubai said on Twitter.

The injured were transferred to Rashid Hospital.

