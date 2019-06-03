Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resign after protests

Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resigned on Monday in the wake of protests in the country which demanded their removal over their alleged links to the Easter bombings.

Western province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern province Governor MLAM Hizbullah resigned, reported Times Online.

A tweet issued by the President’s media division confirmed that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena accepted the resignations.

President Maithripala Sirisena accepted the resignation letters of Governors Azath Salley and M. L. A. M. Hizbullah just a while ago. — PMD News (@PMDNewsGov) June 3, 2019

Protests had demanded their removal, along with that of minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Related: Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots kill one despite curfew

Earlier, parliamentarian Ven Athuraliye Rathana Thera began a hunger strike demanding that these politicians be removed from their positions over their alleged links to the Easter Sunday bombings.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.