HOME > Global

Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resign after protests

2 hours ago

Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resigned on Monday in the wake of protests in the country which demanded their removal over their alleged links to the Easter bombings. 

Western province Governor Azath Salley and Eastern province Governor MLAM Hizbullah resigned, reported Times Online.

A tweet issued by the President’s media division confirmed that Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena accepted the resignations.

Protests had demanded their removal, along with that of minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Related: Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots kill one despite curfew

Earlier, parliamentarian Ven Athuraliye Rathana Thera began a hunger strike demanding that these politicians be removed from their positions over their alleged links to the Easter Sunday bombings.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Easter Sunday bombings Sri Lanka


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Huawei says the US is 'singling it out for punishment'
Huawei says the US is ‘singling it out for punishment’
US pulls tax exemption for Pakistani diplomats
US pulls tax exemption for Pakistani diplomats
Two dead, including schoolgirl, in Japan mass stabbing
Two dead, including schoolgirl, in Japan mass stabbing
Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resign after protests
Two Muslim governors in Sri Lanka resign after protests
Giving toothpaste Oreos to homeless man lands YouTuber in jail
Giving toothpaste Oreos to homeless man lands YouTuber in jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.