Pakistani celebrities urge people to raise voice against Sudan killings

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has called out the international media for not covering the ongoing Sudan crisis enough.

Known for her advocacy of human rights, Khan took to Twitter on Thursday and questioned, “Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage?”

Khan had also shared an article from the Independent describing the mass atrocities specifically inflicted on Sudanese children in the clashes on June 3. The article stated that at least 19 children had been killed, scores abducted and recruited to join the rebel forces, and sexually abused.

Why is barely any international news channel giving this proper coverage? It’s heartbreaking to read about what’s happening in #Sudan and so is the indifference towards it. https://t.co/YxSRISaIIf — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 13, 2019

After Khan, film and TV actor Hania Aamir has also come forth urging people to raise their voice against the injustices in Sudan.

In a detailed social media post, she called for people to begin a conversation on the unrest and turmoil in Sudan. The 22-year-old also listed some of the links through which people willing to donate can help.

A brief summary if you’re wondering what’s happening in #Sudan. pic.twitter.com/nYBknYbZnw — Abdoulie Njai (@Doulienjai) June 13, 2019

Security forces in Sudan attacked a protest camp in the capital Khartoum on June 3, killing 120 people after the overthrow of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on April 11. The forces’ assault on the protest in front of the military headquarters leads to strong criticism from the African Union, the United Nations, and other countries.

