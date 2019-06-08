HOME > Global

MiG-29k fighter aircraft crash lands at Indian airport

45 mins ago

Flight operations resumed at the Dabolim Internation Airport in Goa, India on Saturday afternoon after a temporary closure after a MiG-29K fighter aircraft crash-landed on the runway, The Hindu reported.

The detachable fuel tank attached to the aircraft spilled fuel and caused minor damages to the landing and take-off area.

“Due to the jettisoned fuel tank on the runway during MiG sortie, the operations are closed for two hours at Goa airport. Please bear with us.” a spokesperson for the Airports Authority of India said.

An official of the airport said that Indian Navy personnel were on site, clearing the runway.

“These are external fuel tanks outfitted to aircraft in order to enable them to cover more distance. One such tank attached to a MiG-29K got jettisoned off the jet during a sortie and landed on the runway,” he told the Indian media.

Seven flights were diverted due to the accident.

The Indian Navy operates MiG-29Ks and the squadron is based at the Naval air station in Goa.

