HOME > Global

Iran introduces 2,000 morality police units after women’s hijab protests

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Over 2,000 morality police units have been introduced in Iran in response to protests by women against the compulsory wearing of hijabs in the country, The Telegraph reported.

The units, being called “resistance groups for verbal and practical response to bad-hijabi women” were introduced in the northern province of Gilan as a pilot scheme.

They consist of six women officers who can arrest and detain those that rebel against the country’s strict veiling laws.

Related: Urdu language classes introduced in France

The move comes after a growing number of women were arrested for taking off their head coverings in public.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Iran morality police units
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Iran, hijab law, protest, morality police units
 
MOST READ
MiG-29k fighter aircraft crash lands at Indian airport
MiG-29k fighter aircraft crash lands at Indian airport
Two Pakistanis feared dead in Dubai bus crash
Two Pakistanis feared dead in Dubai bus crash
Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries celebrate Eid
Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries celebrate Eid
Woman who accuses Neymar of rape gives TV interview
Woman who accuses Neymar of rape gives TV interview
Trump meets queen after insulting London mayor
Trump meets queen after insulting London mayor
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.