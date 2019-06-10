Iran introduces 2,000 morality police units after women’s hijab protests

Over 2,000 morality police units have been introduced in Iran in response to protests by women against the compulsory wearing of hijabs in the country, The Telegraph reported.

The units, being called “resistance groups for verbal and practical response to bad-hijabi women” were introduced in the northern province of Gilan as a pilot scheme.

They consist of six women officers who can arrest and detain those that rebel against the country’s strict veiling laws.

Related: Urdu language classes introduced in France

The move comes after a growing number of women were arrested for taking off their head coverings in public.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.