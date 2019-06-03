Giving toothpaste Oreos to homeless man lands YouTuber in jail

A Spanish-Chinese YouTuber was sentenced to 15 months in jail for pranking a homeless man in Barcelona.

The prankster, known as ReSet on YouTube and Kanghua Ren otherwise, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and must pay 20,000 euros to his victim as compensation, according to the New York Times. However, he is unlikely to serve any jail time as Spanish law usually allows sentences under two years for first-time offenders in nonviolent crimes to be suspended, according to the Times.

He filmed himself offering a homeless man an Oreo cookie filled with toothpaste. The court also ordered Ren’s YouTube and other social media accounts to be shut down for five years.

The incident occurred in early 2017, when Ren was 19. He was challenged by one of his 1.2 million followers to prank someone. He gave the biscuits to a homeless man outside a supermarket along with a 20 euro bill.

The man vomited after eating the biscuit. The video received widespread condemnation, after which Ren replaced it with one of him visiting the man again to give him another 20 euros. According to the police, he offered the man’s daughter 300 Euros to not file a lawsuit.

In the original video, he said while he may have gone “a bit far”, there was a “positive side” to his prank – “This will help clean his teeth – I don’t think he has cleaned them since he became poor”.

