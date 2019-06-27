Bomb threat forces Air India flight to make emergency landing

An Air India flight, AI-191, made an emergency landing at London’s Stansted Airport Thursday afternoon due to a bomb threat.

It was travelling from Mumbai to New York’s Newark airport when it turned back over Northern Ireland and was diverted to Stansted, north of London, reported The Independent.

A Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jet was scrambled to intercept it, according to the UK’s ministry of defence.

Air India called it a “precautionary landing”. The airport had to stop operations for a while following the incident. The plane is at the airport and is being searched.

