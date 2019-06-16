HOME > Global

Baseball jersey auctioned off for $5.6 million

Photo: Hunt Auctions

A baseball jersey sold for $5.64 million at an auction in New York on Saturday. It is now the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold.

The jersey belonged to New York Yankees player Babe Ruth, who wore it between 1928 and 1930. Ruth held the previous record for the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold – his 1920 jersey sold for $4.4 million.

CNN reported that the jersey was part of a collection related to the ‘Sultan of Swat’ as he was also known, sold by Hunt Auctions at the Yankee Stadium. The auction partnered with Ruth’s family to make the sale.

“Babe’s collection has remained largely unknown to the general public and we felt it was time to bring these amazing pieces of his life to light,” Linda Ruth Tosetti, Ruth’s granddaughter, said in a news release.

Ruth’s legendary baseball career spanned 22 seasons and included 714 home runs and four World Series titles, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In 1936, he became one of the five inaugural members elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

