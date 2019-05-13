Two Saudi tankers came under ‘sabotage attack’ off UAE

Two Saudi oil tankers came under “sabotage attack” off the United Arab Emirates coast, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, quoting the Saudi energy minister.

“Two Saudi oil tankers were subjected to a sabotage attack in the exclusive economic zone of the United Arab Emirates, off the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah, while on their way to cross into the Arabian Gulf,” SPA cited Khalid al-Falih as saying.

The UAE said on Sunday that four commercial vessels of various nationalities had been targeted by acts of sabotage off Fujairah.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.