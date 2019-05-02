Thai King marries bodyguard in surprise wedding ahead of coronation

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn married the deputy head of his personal guard force, Suthida Tidjai, days before his official coronation.

The surprise announcement was carried in the Royal Gazette and footage from the wedding ceremony on Wednesday was shown on Thai TV.

The king, 66, also known as King Rama X, became the constitutional monarch after the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej in October 2016. King Bhumibol reigned for 70 years.

The new king will be officially crowned in elaborate Buddhist and Brahmin ceremonies on Saturday, followed by a procession through Bangkok the next day.

His queen, a former flight attendant for Thai Airways, was appointed deputy commander of his bodyguard unit in 2014, according to Al Jazeera. The king made her a full general in the army in 2016 and the deputy commander of the kind’s personal guard in 2017. He also gave her the royal title of Thanpuying, meaning Lady.

He has been married three times before. The king has a son with his last wife, whom he divorced in 2014.

