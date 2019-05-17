Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage

Taiwan has become the first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Its parliament legalised same-sex marriage on Friday in a landmark first for Asia as the government survived a last-minute attempt by conservatives to pass a watered-down version, according to AFP.

The island’s lawmakers comfortably passed a law allowing same-sex couples to form “exclusive permanent unions” and a second clause that would let them apply for a “marriage registration” with government agencies.

Two years ago, the small Island country’s top court ruled that not allowing same-sex couples to marry violated the constitution. Judges gave the government until May 24 to make the changes or see marriage equality enacted automatically.

Today is also International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

“Today, we have a chance to make history and show the world that progressive values can take root in an East Asian society,” President Tsai Ing-wen said in a Twitter post.

The country was divided over the vote, according to the Guardian, which reported that opponents to the bill, most of them conservative Christians, had been emboldened by a November referendum that rejected same-sex marriage. However, it noted that the court’s ruling held more weight than the referendum.

