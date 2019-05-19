‘Racist’ Australian senator loses seat in election

An Australian senator who gained notoriety for his racist comments after the Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand and for being egged by a teenager has lost his senate reelection bid.

Fraser Anning, a right-wing politician, failed to secure enough votes to win himself a place in parliament, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

His statement published soon after 50 Muslims were killed in two attacks on mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch garnered criticism from across the world, including his own country. In his statement, he blamed Muslims for the attack. Soon after, he was hit on the head with an egg by a teenager.

“Let us be clear, while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators. Worldwide, Muslims are killing people in the name of their faith on an industrial scale,” he had said. The senator was expelled from the Australian Party after people condemned him for his “white supremacy ideology”.

