Indonesian fighter jets to wake people up for sehri

The Indonesian Air Force announced on Twitter that it will be waking up residents for sehri (pre-dawn meal) during Ramazan with the blasting noise of fighter jets.

Air force jets will be flying over several cities on Java Island — Surabaya in East Java, Surakarta, Klaten and Sragen in Central Java and Yogyakarta — The Jakarta Post reported.

The tweet read, “God willing, we will carry out the tradition to wake people up for Suhoor using fighter aircraft.”

Assalamualaikum, selamat pagi Airmen. Profesional, militan, dan inovatif harus selalu diasah & dilatihkan kepada seluruh prajurit #TNIAU apapun tugas & tanggung jawabnya. Visualisasi terbang dini hari yang dilakukan oleh skadron tempur #TNIAU.

Sahur mau dibangunkan? 👤 #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/tAjya2hoTJ — TNI Angkatan Udara (@_TNIAU) May 8, 2019

During sehri, low-flying fighter aircraft will soar the skies and pilots will be required to use afterburners, which generate noise to wake people up.

Related: 46 million Australian $50 notes feature a big typo

Air force spokesperson Col Sus M Yuris said the venture was also to ensure that air force personnel do not train in Ramazan.

“Fighter pilots are not recommended to operate plane when they’re in the state of low blood sugar,” he said.

This training program at dawn was initiated by the air force years ago. Two kinds of aircraft were mainly used — the F-16 and the T50i.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.