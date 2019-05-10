Gun fired outside mosque in East London during taraweeh prayers

A shot was fired outside the Seven Kings Mosque in Ilford, East London on Thursday night during Ramazan prayers.

The Metropolitan police said there were no injuries, The Guardian reported. They believe the shot came from a ‘blank-firing handgun’ and have ruled it out as an act of terrorism.

The suspect had entered the mosque but was ‘ushered out’ by those inside, according to the police. Afterwards, a shot was heard.

A worshipper at the mosque, Ibraheem Hussain, said he heard the gunshot around half an hour after prayers began.

“There are three sections of the mosque and at taraweeh (evening prayers) during this time of Ramazan the mosque is packed,” Hussain told Press Association. “We were upstairs in the classrooms and about 30 minutes into the night prayer a large noise went off.”

“I just continued my prayer, it sounded like a firework or maybe something heavy had been dropped, so no-one really thought anything of it,” he added.

The imam of the mosque, Mufti Sohail, said a man entered the building during prayers. “The suspect ran from the scene when stopped by brothers standing guard at the mosque,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, the Met said a “large police presence” remained at the scene. No arrests have been made yet.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.