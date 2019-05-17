HOME > Global

First Muslim woman presides over US House of Representatives

3 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Michigan Democratic Rep Rashida Tlaib made history on Wednesday when she became the first Muslim woman to preside over the US House of Representatives.

Her turn to lead the proceedings of the House of Representatives came months after she became one of the first Muslim women to join the US Congress, along with Minnesota Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar.

Following presiding over the floor, Tlaib tweet about her experience.

She told CNN that her family would be watching C-SPAN to see the moment at home. “I’m excited, my family’s excited,” she said.

