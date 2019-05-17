First Muslim woman presides over US House of Representatives

Michigan Democratic Rep Rashida Tlaib made history on Wednesday when she became the first Muslim woman to preside over the US House of Representatives.

Her turn to lead the proceedings of the House of Representatives came months after she became one of the first Muslim women to join the US Congress, along with Minnesota Democratic Rep Ilhan Omar.

Following presiding over the floor, Tlaib tweet about her experience.

Presided over the U.S. House of Representatives today. Not bad for a girl from Detroit that didn’t speak English when I started school & first in my family to graduate high school & college. This was a proud moment & it sank in just a little more that I am serving in Congress. pic.twitter.com/klafYdhcbO — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 15, 2019

She told CNN that her family would be watching C-SPAN to see the moment at home. “I’m excited, my family’s excited,” she said.

