Easter bombing terrorists trained in India: Sri Lankan army chief

Sri Lankan Army Commander Major General Mahesh Senanayake has said the terrorists involved in the Easter Sunday bombings in Colombo were trained in India.

Speaking to BBC, he said they went to Indian-Administered Kashmir, Banglore and Kerala for “some sort of training”. He also said there was an intelligence sharing failure that he blames on “everyone who was responsible for intelligence gathering and preparation of these plans, who are responsible for national security…including the political hierarchies”.

He said the “military intelligence wanted to go in a different direction and the others wanted a different [direction] and there was a gap which everyone can see today”.

He said the country’s military intelligence is working to arrest the suspects and has already arrested a number of them. He disputed claims that there was intelligence of further attacks being planned. “I request people not to make assumptions on their own without intelligence,” he said.

Regarding the terrorists’ training in India, he said they also went there to “make more links towards other organisations outside the country”. Major General Senanayake also said based on the pattern of the operation and places the leadership traveled, he believes there has to be some outside involvement or instructions.

He said “too much freedom and peace” in Sri Lanka was partly to blame for the attack. People forgot what happened for 30 years in Sri Lanka, he said, adding that for 10 years they had been enjoying peace and neglected security.

