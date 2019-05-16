HOME > Global

Alabama votes to ban abortion in strictest US law yet

May 15 , 2019

Photo: AFP

The US state of Alabama has passed a bill banning abortion in the state. This is the strictest ban on abortion in the country.

The New York Times reported that the bill bans abortions at every stage of pregnancy and criminalizes the procedure for doctors, who could be charged with felonies and face up to 99 years in prison. It includes an exception for cases when the mother’s life is at serious risk, but not for cases of rape or incest.

The bill will now go to Republican Governor Kay Ivey, reported the BBC. Though she has not said whether she will sign it, the BBC noted that she is seen as a strong opponent of abortion.

She will have six days to sign the legislation, according to CNN, though the bill would not take effect until six months after becoming law.

