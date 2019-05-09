46 million Australian $50 notes feature a big typo

Nothing is safe from the eagle eyes of the internet. Netizens recently discovered that millions of $50 notes issue by the Reserve Bank of Australia feature a big typo — instead of ‘responsibility’, the bank printed it as ‘responsibilty’.

The RBA confirmed the typo on Thursday and said they will rectify the error in future print runs, BBC reported.

Around 46 million notes are in use across the country.

The bills released late last year but it took more than six months for people to spot the mistake. They feature Edith Cowan, the first female member of Australian parliament. There was a quotation from her first speech in the parliament.

The $50 note is the most widely circulated in the country and the most common one given out by ATMs. The ‘typo note’, however, was accepted as a valid currency.

