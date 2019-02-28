Widow of Indian soldier asks Modi govt to give dialogue with Pakistan a chance

Mita Santra, the widow of an Indian soldier who was killed in Pulwama attack, has urged the Indian government hold talks with Pakistan and prevent loss of more lives.

“We should give dialogue a chance instead of war that will lead to loss of so many more lives,” Mita was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Mita Santra’s husband Bablu Santra was one of the 40 soldiers, who were killed in a suicide attack on a Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir on February 14.

She requested the Indian government to engage with the Pakistan government and get captured Indian pilot back.

Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian pilot, was taken into custody by Pakistani soldiers on Wednesday after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace.

Mita was criticised on the social media for her views. The trolls even questioned her love for her husband.

“Sitting in their homes, some people are saying so many things, but do they have any of their family members in the Army, Air Force, Navy or paramilitary forces?” she asked.