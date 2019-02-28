Sidhu praises PM Khan for releasing Indian pilot, advises Indian govt to hold talks with Pakistan

March 1, 2019

File photo: AFP

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Indian cricketer-turned-politician, has praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for his decision to release captured Indian pilot, NDTV reported Thursday.

Speaking in the parliament, PM Khan announced that Pakistan will release Indian pilot as a “peace gesture”.

Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian pilot, was taken into custody by Pakistani soldiers on Wednesday after his jet was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan shot down two Indian planes in Kashmir on Wednesday morning, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor told media.

Related story: Pakistan to release captured Indian pilot on Friday as a gesture of peace

One plane crashed in the Kohi Rata sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area.

Mr Sidhu advised the BJP government to hold talks with Pakistan to find a “long-term” solution to tackle terrorism.

Any escalation would result in “irreparable loss”, he added.

Tensions between Pakistan and India rose after the Indian planes violated Pakistani airspace and released their payload inside Pakistan’s territory on February 26.

