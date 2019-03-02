London Stansted Airport reopens after aborted takeoff closed runway

March 2, 2019

Flights at Stansted Airport were grounded for more than two hours on Friday after an aborted take-off left eight people with minor injuries.

Shocked passengers described the plane “skidding to a stop” followed by a “screaming cabin crew” after a suspected engine fault at about 8.30pm on Friday.

The flight, which was bound for Vienna, was evacuated and all 169 passengers taken back to the terminal.

Images posted to social media by delayed passengers showed several people standing on the grass by the runway as emergency service crews and flashing lights surrounded the plane.

Stansted Airport tweeted, “Flights at STN-Airport are currently suspended due to an aircraft on the runway following an aborted takeoff due to a suspected engine problem.

“We will post further updates as soon as they become available. Thank you.”

Stansted later tweeted of the reopening of the runway.

 

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was sending a team to Stansted to investigate the incident.

