Eight Indian soldiers killed along LoC, says Rajouri doctor

Eight Indian soldiers were killed during cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops along the Line of Control.

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by a doctor at the Rajouri hospital, Dr Rajeev Triparti, in a tweet posted on Saturday. He said the deceased and injured were brought to the Rajouri hospital.

Dr Rajeev’s Twitter account, however, was shut down soon after his tweet.

He said the injured were from the Indian Army and paramilitary force.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were among four people killed after Indian forces opened fire along the LoC in Kashmir Saturday morning. Three people were also injured in the attack.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces have been targeting civilian installations in Azad Kashmir. In the Nakyal sector, firing and heavy shelling by the Indian side resulted in the deaths of two Pakistan Army soldiers.

Tensions are running high between India and Pakistan following a suicide attack on an Indian convoy last month, which killed 40 soldiers in Indian-Administered Kashmir. Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian Air Force MiG 21 aircrafts. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, an Indian Air Force pilot, was arrested too. One plane crashed in the Khuiratta sector of Azad Kashmir while one crashed in Indian-Administered Kashmir’s Budgam area. The PAF shot down the Indian jets a day after two Indian aircrafts violated the LoC and crossed three to four miles into Pakistani territory near Muzaffarabad.

On Friday, Wing Commander Varthaman was sent back to India as a gesture of peace and goodwill.

