US woman dies after getting attacked by her own dogs

A woman was mauled to death by her own dogs during play-wrestling in Greenville, South Carolina on February 21.

According to Greenville news, the 52-year-old woman, identified as Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, suffered a loss of blood and severe dog bites on her upper arms.

Nancy was playing with her two boxer mixers in the front yard when the neighbours heard her screams and came to her rescue, says the article.

It says that Denzel Whiteside, one of the neighbours, reported that Nancy often used to play with her dogs outside her house. However, on Thursday night, it escalated, from what looked like playing, to watching the dogs eat her alive.

Whiteside, along with another neighbour William Long, grabbed nearby car parts and an axe to throw at the dogs. Whiteside called 911 to report the incident and said that one of her arms was completely gone, while “the other arm was barely hanging on by a piece of meat,” the publication reported.

Once the deputies arrived on scene, they treated Burgess’s arms by applying tourniquets to stop the bleeding. She was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she died at 10pm.

It was reported that Bob Mihalic, the spokesperson for Greenville County, said that the dogs were scheduled to be euthanised on February 22.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, and the autopsy results are still pending.

