US woman dies after getting attacked by her own dogs

February 25, 2019

Photo: AFP

A woman was mauled to death by her own dogs during play-wrestling in Greenville, South Carolina on February 21.

According to Greenville news, the 52-year-old woman, identified as Nancy Cherryl Burgess-Dismuke, suffered a loss of blood and severe dog bites on her upper arms.

Nancy was playing with her two boxer mixers in the front yard when the neighbours heard her screams and came to her rescue, says the article.

It says that Denzel Whiteside, one of the neighbours, reported that Nancy often used to play with her dogs outside her house. However, on Thursday night, it escalated, from what looked like playing, to watching the dogs eat her alive.

Related: American kills mountain lion with his bare hands after it attacks him in Colorado

Whiteside, along with another neighbour William Long, grabbed nearby car parts and an axe to throw at the dogs. Whiteside called 911 to report the incident and said that one of her arms was completely gone, while “the other arm was barely hanging on by a piece of meat,” the publication reported.

Once the deputies arrived on scene, they treated Burgess’s arms by applying tourniquets to stop the bleeding. She was taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she died at 10pm.

It was reported that Bob Mihalic, the spokesperson for Greenville County, said that the dogs were scheduled to be euthanised on February 22.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death, and the autopsy results are still pending.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Lahore man accused of murdering step-son taken into custody

February 25, 2019 11:50 pm

Alcohol bottles found in Faisalabad CPO office

February 25, 2019 11:43 pm

Does IHC’s decision on Nawaz’s bail end perceptions of a deal or dheel?

February 25, 2019 10:43 pm

Watch Karachi salesperson play hide and seek with two robbers

February 25, 2019 7:09 pm

Suspects of Nimra killing case will be found by evening: Karachi police chief

February 25, 2019 6:34 pm

Registered Afghan refugees can open bank accounts: PM Imran Khan

February 25, 2019 5:56 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Mahim Maher
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.