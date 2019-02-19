US states sue Trump administration over emergency order to fund wall

February 19, 2019

Photo: AFP

A coalition of 16 US states is suing President Donald Trump’s administration for its decision to declare an emergency to raise funds for border wall with Mexico.

The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California, reported BBC.

Trump invoked emergency powers after Congress declined his request for $5.7 billion to help create his signature policy promise.

“Today, on Presidents Day, we take President Trump to court to block his misuse of presidential power,” California attorney general Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“We’re suing President Trump to stop him from unilaterally robbing taxpayer funds lawfully set aside by Congress for the people of our states. For most of us, the Office of the Presidency is not a place for theatre,” he said.

