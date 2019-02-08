Umrah pilgrims facing delays and long queues at Jeddah airport

People travelling from the south terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah said that they have been facing delays and long queues to board the flights.

The airport’s Director General Essam Fuad Anwar said that there have been no delays and a large number of Umrah pilgrims have been crowding the airport, reported the Saudi Gazette.

Related: People going for Umrah can now visit the rest of Saudi Arabia too

“This time every year, the lounges get overcrowded with Umrah performers because it is the peak season when the number of visitors increases and the number of flights from and to KAIA rises dramatically,” he said.

The airport is currently operating flights three times its capacity, said Anwar. The total number of people at the terminals has reached 100,000 a day.