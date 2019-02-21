UAE woman files for divorce after her husband forgets to bring her a burger

A woman in the UAE filed for divorce after her husband forgot to bring a burger for her from a fast food restaurant.

According to Khaleej Times, the woman, in her twenties, was alone at home while her husband was out with his friends.

The woman asked her husband to bring her a burger but he forgot. The court has yet to announce a verdict on the request for a divorce.

Couples need to be educated about having realistic expectations from married life, Hasan Al Mazrooqi, a lawyer, said.

“The law stipulates that if there is no personal harm, couples are referred to a judge who will try to help them solve their problems” he remarked. If the wife insists on the divorce, the post-marriage dowry will be voided.”