Suicide attack on Iran Revolutionary Guards bus kills 20

A suicide attack Wednesday on a Revolutionary Guards bus in southeastern Iran killed at least 20 people and left 20 more wounded, the official news agency IRNA reported.

“The suicide attack on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel bus happened on the Khash-Zahedan road,” IRNA said.

“This terrorist act happened a short time ago and according to reports at least 20 have been martyred and 20 have been wounded,” an informed source told IRNA.

A picture released by the Fars news agency showed a hulk of twisted metal lying by the side of a road, unrecognisable as a bus.

The Guards issued a statement confirming the attack. It said the troops were returning from the border.

“In this suicide attack a car filled with explosives blew up besides a bus carrying a unit of the Guards ground forces causing the martyrdom and wounding of a number of the protectors of our Islamic homeland’s border.”