Slovenian MP quits after stealing a sandwich

A member of the Slovenian parliament has stepped down after stealing a sandwich from a shop in Ljubljana where he says he was ignored by staff.

Darij Krajcic told local media he was annoyed at being “treated like air” and decided to test the supermarket’s security by walking out, reported BBC.

The theft went unnoticed but the ruling Marjan Sarec List (LMS) party member insisted he later returned to pay. Krajcic has apologised, saying he regretted his “social experiment”.

His initial admission became public when he shared the anecdote with colleagues during a committee meeting on Wednesday. “I must have stood some three minutes by the counter,” the 54-year-old later explained to TV channel POP.

Three supermarket employees failed to notice him as they talked among themselves. “Nobody came after me, nobody yelled,” he said, suggesting an over-reliance on video surveillance meant staff sometimes “overlook” things.

Fellow MPs first laughed at the story but on Thursday the head of LMS’ parliamentary faction, Brane Golubovic, condemned Krajcic’s actions as “unacceptable”.

“He took responsibility for it and resigned of his own accord,” Golubovic said, “in line with LMS’ high ethical standards.”

