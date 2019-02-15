Slovenian MP quits after stealing a sandwich

February 15, 2019

A member of the Slovenian parliament has stepped down after stealing a sandwich from a shop in Ljubljana where he says he was ignored by staff.

Darij Krajcic told local media he was annoyed at being “treated like air” and decided to test the supermarket’s security by walking out, reported BBC.

The theft went unnoticed but the ruling Marjan Sarec List (LMS) party member insisted he later returned to pay. Krajcic has apologised, saying he regretted his “social experiment”.

His initial admission became public when he shared the anecdote with colleagues during a committee meeting on Wednesday. “I must have stood some three minutes by the counter,” the 54-year-old later explained to TV channel POP.

Related: Kuwaiti woman divorces husband three minutes after their wedding

Three supermarket employees failed to notice him as they talked among themselves. “Nobody came after me, nobody yelled,” he said, suggesting an over-reliance on video surveillance meant staff sometimes “overlook” things.

Fellow MPs first laughed at the story but on Thursday the head of LMS’ parliamentary faction, Brane Golubovic, condemned Krajcic’s actions as “unacceptable”.

“He took responsibility for it and resigned of his own accord,” Golubovic said, “in line with LMS’ high ethical standards.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Slovenian president nominates no candidate for prime minister

July 23, 2018 2:54 pm

Pakistan HC to UK expresses deep grief at murder of Jo Cox MP

June 17, 2016 10:59 pm

Britain mourns murdered lawmaker; EU referendum in limbo

June 17, 2016 3:43 pm

Praise pours in for slain Jo Cox on Twitter

June 17, 2016 6:25 am

Five dead in 50 car pile-up in Slovenia

January 30, 2016 10:55 pm

Croatia closes borders with Serbia over migrants

September 18, 2015 4:55 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.