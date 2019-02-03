Queen Elizabeth to be evacuated if Brexit turns ugly

British officials have an escape plan for Queen Elizabeth II in case of unrest if Britain crashes out of the EU and things go bad in London.

The UK government has repurposed Cold War emergency evacuation planning to prepare for the chance of violence and mayhem following a no-deal Brexit and the need to protect the royal family, the Sunday Times and the Mail on Sunday reported.

Fears of Britain making a disorderly departure from the EU have spiked in recent days following a vote in the UK parliament demanding that Prime Minister Theresa May renegotiate the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty.

European leaders have said there will be no renegotiation without a substantial shift in UK red lines.

“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the cold war but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” the Sunday Times said, quoting an unnamed source from the government’s Cabinet Office, which handles sensitive administrative issues.

It also quoted an ex-police officer formerly in charge of royal protection, Dai Davies, who expected Queen Elizabeth would be moved out of London if there was unrest. “If there were problems in London, clearly you would remove the royal family away from those key sites,” Davies was quoted as saying.

