Pakistan has not been isolated, says Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister of the Indian-Administer Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti criticised the India government to diplomatically isolate Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. She said India wants Kashmir without Kashmiri Muslims.

“All Indian efforts to isolate Pakistan have failed to bear fruits,” Mufti said on an Indian television show Aap Ki Adalat that aired Saturday night. “China, the USA, Saudi Arabia, and Russia are standing by Pakistan. So, it’s joke to say that India has isolated Pakistan.”

The former J&K CM said the US needs Pakistan for negotiations with the Afghan Taliban.

“China is constructing CPEC projects in Pakistan. Saudi Arab calls India its friend but Pakistan its brother,” said Mufti. “Russia was with us but now it has good ties with Pakistan. Nepal and Sri Lanka also do not support India.”

Dialogue is the only way out if we have to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir, she said.

“India fought wars with Pakistan in 1947, 1965, 1971 and 1999 but every conflict ended with a dialogue,” said the former CM.

On February 14, over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy. The Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility.