Pakistanis will soon be able to work at rent-free spaces in Dubai

Pakistanis will be able to work at rent-free spaces in Dubai soon.

The prime minister’s adviser on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, negotiated the launch of rent-free workspaces with the Star Business Centre for new Pakistani entrepreneurs and business persons in Dubai, reported the Khaleej Times.

“We appreciate the spirit of the Samana Group of Companies who have become the first Pakistani business group in Dubai offering rent-free workspaces for three months to new Pakistani entrepreneurs and business persons in Dubai,” said Bukhari.

Related: Pakistan receives first UAE installment of $1 billion

The Star Business Centre offers workspaces in Dubai’s most sought-after business districts, Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers.

The recent series of business-friendly reforms by the UAE government, including 10-year visas for investors and professionals as well as a move to allow 100% foreign business ownership, along with some financial packages by Dubai and Abu Dhabi separately, have increased Pakistani investor confidence in the UAE.

The State Bank received the first $1 billion of the $3 billion loan promised to the country by the UAE on January 24.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.