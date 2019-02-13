Man kills pregnant wife, sleeps beside corpse in India’s Maharashtra

An Indian man in Maharashtra killed his pregnant wife and then slept beside her body before burying her, NDTV reported.

He surrendered to police the next morning. Police said that the man, identified as Vinod, strangled his wife to death after an argument with her.

“He then slept beside the body and came to the police station to confess to his crime and surrender,” the official said.

The woman’s family told the police that Vinod used to demand money from her parents and this led to frequent quarrels between them.

